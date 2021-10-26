Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAMG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 11,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,401. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

