Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,750. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $383.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

