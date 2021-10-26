Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $765 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.44 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.29 EPS.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.05. 10,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,583. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.