Shopify (SHOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,425.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,456.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,370.26. Shopify has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

