SHIELD (XSH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $155,560.59 and approximately $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,573.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.66 or 0.06926606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00319927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.25 or 0.01012416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.99 or 0.00470492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00283911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00255963 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

