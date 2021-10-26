Shay Banon Sells 3,700 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total transaction of $708,031.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80.

ESTC stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.02. 1,905,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,390. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $177.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

