SharedStake (SGT) Reaches Market Cap of $37,624.04

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, SharedStake has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $37,624.04 and approximately $2,730.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SharedStake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,042.84 or 1.00269834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.09 or 0.06677073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021445 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SharedStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SharedStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.