Shadows Reaches One Day Volume of $242,721.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shadows has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $242,721.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00212024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

