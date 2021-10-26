SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

