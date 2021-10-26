SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,069,999 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after buying an additional 536,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 42,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

NYSE SPR opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

