SG Americas Securities LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,439. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

