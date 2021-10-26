SG Americas Securities LLC Has $151,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Brinker International by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.