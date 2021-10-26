SG Americas Securities LLC Has $143,000 Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 80.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

