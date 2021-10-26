SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,496 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,549,967 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $7,209,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

BKD opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

