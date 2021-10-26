Sentivate Market Capitalization Achieves $24.15 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $24.15 million and approximately $183,711.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00215362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

