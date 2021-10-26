Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $895 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.53 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.