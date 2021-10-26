Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $895 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.53 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.
Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
