Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Shares Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNRH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.