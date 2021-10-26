Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,226 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.90. 21,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,523. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $254.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

