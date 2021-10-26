Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 42.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. 10,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

