Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

