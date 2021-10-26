Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $315,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. 27,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,051. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

