Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $210.25. 6,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,821. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

