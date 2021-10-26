Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.09. 97,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,709. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

