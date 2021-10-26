Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Loop Capital

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.57.

STX opened at $89.16 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

