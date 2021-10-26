Scotiabank Lowers CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$127.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,750. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

