Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Reduced by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International comprises about 1.2% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Science Applications International worth $28,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Science Applications International by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,671. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

