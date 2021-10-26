Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 59.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 58.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Life Storage by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after buying an additional 291,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

NYSE:LSI opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.65%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

