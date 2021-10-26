Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 163,479 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,479 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of W. R. Berkley worth $22,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

