Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $18.18 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,182,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

