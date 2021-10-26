Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $20.97 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1,673.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,672 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $20,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,481 shares of company stock worth $1,354,360. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

