Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 942,344 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 942,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

