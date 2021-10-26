Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

Shares of SU stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) on Tuesday, hitting €140.60 ($165.41). The stock had a trading volume of 614,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

