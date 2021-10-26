Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $57.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. Samsung Electronics has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

