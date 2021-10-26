SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and $16,083.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,529.14 or 1.00085198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.03 or 0.00571462 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.87 or 0.00326318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00195127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000929 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

