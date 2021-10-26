Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.48.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $109.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $79.24 and a 52 week high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.