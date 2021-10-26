RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Up to $38.48

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.48, but opened at $40.00. RumbleON shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 559 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $584.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 26.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RumbleON by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RumbleON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.