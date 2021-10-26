RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Up to $38.48

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.48, but opened at $40.00. RumbleON shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 559 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $584.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. Equities analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 26.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RumbleON by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RumbleON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

