RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.09% of RPC worth $22,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 847,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

