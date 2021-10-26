Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,157,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

EL stock opened at $330.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.