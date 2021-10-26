Rotten Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,087.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $324,153.16 and approximately $2,087.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00103702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 117,852,572 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

