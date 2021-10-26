Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Rollins stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,710. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

