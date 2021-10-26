Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $25,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $12,095,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Rogers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 9.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 27.1% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

ROG opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $215.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

