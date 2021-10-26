Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 269,676 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 668,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 269,676 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

