Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 322,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,109. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.