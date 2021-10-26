Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Acquires 16,562 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. 1,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,970. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

