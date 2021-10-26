Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 555,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 197,742 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.43 million, a P/E ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.