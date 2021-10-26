Reviewing Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Essentra has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Ajinomoto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essentra and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A Ajinomoto 5.37% 9.13% 4.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essentra and Ajinomoto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $1.15 billion 0.97 $5.78 million $0.17 25.00 Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.56 $558.51 million N/A N/A

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Essentra and Ajinomoto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A Ajinomoto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Ajinomoto beats Essentra on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll your own segments; analytical laboratory services; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods. The Overseas Food Products segment provides consumer foods, which include flavor seasonings and instant noodles; and umami seasonings for processed food manufacturers. The Life Support segment offers feed-use amino acids, amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods, sweeteners, pharmaceutical fine chemicals, and specialty chemicals. The Healthcare segment handles medical foods and pharmaceuticals. The Others segment covers the packaging materials business, healthcare business, partnership business, logistics, and other services. The company was founded by Saburosuke Suzuki II on May 20, 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

