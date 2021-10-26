Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Downgraded to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.24.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR traded down C$1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$71.82. 337,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$79.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.33. The stock has a market cap of C$22.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.