Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

