Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $73.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.84.
QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,373. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
