Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $73.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.84.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,373. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

