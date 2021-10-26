Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC)

Air Canada (TSE: AC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

10/21/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

10/15/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Air Canada had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

10/12/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$28.00.

9/10/2021 – Air Canada is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Air Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:AC traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.95. 1,772,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,673. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.